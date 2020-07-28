Devon Energy (DVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.