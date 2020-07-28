Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.56 ($51.19).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €38.96 ($43.78) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($54.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.82.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.