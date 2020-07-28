Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,208 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $10,739,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

