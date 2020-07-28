Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

