eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EHTH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.62.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. eHealth has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 22.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,093 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $1,422,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

