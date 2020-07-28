eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 5.32.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,344,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.