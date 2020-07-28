eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.71, but opened at $79.17. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eHealth shares last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 60,915 shares traded.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $174.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $570,822.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,301,000 after acquiring an additional 352,345 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after acquiring an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,851 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eHealth by 1,909.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after buying an additional 689,260 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.