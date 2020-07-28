Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after buying an additional 613,719 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $142.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

