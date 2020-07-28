Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

