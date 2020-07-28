Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

