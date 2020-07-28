Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.29, but opened at $59.65. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 3,495,948 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $353,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,154.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 388,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 371,428 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 152,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.