Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 110.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

