Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,313 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Criteo worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,604,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 705,692 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after acquiring an additional 542,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the period. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Criteo by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,713 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 159,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Criteo SA has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

