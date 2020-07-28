Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

