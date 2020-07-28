Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,235 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.