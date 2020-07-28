Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,637 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.