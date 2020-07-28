EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) dropped 5.4% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.41, approximately 5,204,575 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,842,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 382,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

