Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.81.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.