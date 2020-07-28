Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cormark lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

EQB opened at C$71.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.16. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 12.1000005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,252 shares in the company, valued at C$3,144,852.92.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

