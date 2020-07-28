FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,658 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

