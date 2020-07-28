FDx Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 191.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

INFY stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

