FDx Advisors Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

