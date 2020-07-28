FDx Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419,561 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $61,869,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 296,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after buying an additional 295,465 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,131.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 273,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

