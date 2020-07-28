FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celsius by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

