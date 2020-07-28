FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $225,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

