FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,196 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

