FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 157,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $9,775,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,499.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

