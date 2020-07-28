FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Albany International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Albany International by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Albany International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

