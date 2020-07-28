FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. Analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

