FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,588,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

