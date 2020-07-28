FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,105 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 43.8% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,579 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AER. Bank of America downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

