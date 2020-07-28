FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,490 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

AMN opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

