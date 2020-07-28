FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 72,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,112. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.09.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.