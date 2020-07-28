FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 15,363 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after buying an additional 138,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,702,000 after purchasing an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

