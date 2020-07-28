FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 16,518 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock opened at $425.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

