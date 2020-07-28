FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

