Financial Survey: Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) vs. Box Ships (NYSE:TEUFF)

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International -6.78% 10.56% 2.98% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ship Finance International and Box Ships’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $458.85 million 2.19 $89.18 million $1.09 7.71 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Ship Finance International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ship Finance International and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ship Finance International currently has a consensus price target of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 37.38%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than Box Ships.

Volatility & Risk

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Box Ships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

