First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of ManpowerGroup worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 240.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,229,000 after purchasing an additional 896,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 374,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.