First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 543,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $38,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

Shares of EOG opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.