First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $40,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 272.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 262.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in SYNNEX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,152. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

