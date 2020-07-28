First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

