First Trust Advisors LP Buys 47,091 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,280,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,846.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,291.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

