First Trust Advisors LP Buys 805,253 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 262.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 367,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 168,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

