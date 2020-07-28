First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

