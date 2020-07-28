First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of ON Semiconductor worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,146.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

