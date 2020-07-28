First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Unum Group worth $42,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

