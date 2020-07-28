First Trust Advisors LP Has $30.40 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,813,211 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.