First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2,423.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 859,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Diamondback Energy worth $37,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

