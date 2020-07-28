First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $28,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,416. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

