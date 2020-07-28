First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Targa Resources worth $33,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,146,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

